Russian tennis star and World No. 13 Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the US Open after losing his first-round match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi. Medvedev lost a five-set thriller 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 to become the first former champion of the US Open to get knocked out this year.

The match may end up being just as well-known for the Russian’s fiery rant during the third set. With Bonzi serving for the match at 5-4, a cameraman mistakenly walked on court area, prompting umpire Greg Allensworth to halt play and award the Frenchman a new first serve.

The Russian was not having it and initially questioned the umpire before taunting him via the courtside mic, leading to boos from the crowd. Speaking after the game, Bonzi called out the former World No. 1 after claiming it was his “best victory ever.”

“I mean, the rule is the rule. The guy went on the court between two serves. I mean, it's not my call to say first serve. And I think, yes, Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire,” the World No. 51 said, per CBS News.

The Russian’s antics had initially delayed play for six minutes.

“Are you a man? Are you a man?” he had first shouted at Allensworth before claiming that the umpire wanted the match to end quickly.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here; he gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” he said on the courtside mic.

Bonzi would go on to lose that match point, and the third set, before a commanding fourth set saw Medvedev turn things around, winning 6-0. However, Bonzi kept his calm and emerged 6-4 from the fifth set to qualify for the second round.

It's the second time Bonzi has defeated Medvedev at a Grand Slam this year after knocking him out in the first round of Wimbledon in July.