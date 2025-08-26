Venus Williams may not have completed the upset she hoped for at the US Open, but the 45-year-old legend reminded fans of her enduring resilience and competitive spirit. In an emotional post-match interview, Williams admitted she was uncertain about her future but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to Flushing Meadows healthy.

“Getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy,” Williams said post-game. “When you play unhealthy, it’s in your mind… You get stuck in your mind too. So it was nice to be freer.”

Williams faced a daunting first-round opponent in 11th seed Karolina Muchova, a semifinalist in last year’s tournament. Despite flashes of her vintage form, Williams fell 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match started slowly for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, but once she settled in, the crowd roared with every backhand winner and fist pump. In the second set, Williams looked energized, breaking Muchova’s serve early and dictating rallies to level the match. For a moment, it seemed the veteran might turn back time for one of the Open’s great storylines.

But after expending so much energy, Williams struggled to maintain her level in the decider. Muchova, younger and sharper in the key points, pulled away as the American legend tired. Still, the match stretched to nearly two hours and left the audience inspired by Williams’ grit and passion.

As she walked off Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams waved to all corners of the crowd, which responded with a lengthy standing ovation. For fans, the night was less about the result and more about honoring one of the game’s most transformative figures.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a crowd that much on my side,” Williams reflected. “I knew going into this match that people in this stadium, people in the United States, people around the world, were really rooting for me, and that felt great.”

The ovation was fitting for a player who first reached the US Open final 28 years ago at age 17 and has since compiled one of the sport’s most decorated careers. Her seven major singles titles, Olympic golds, and pioneering role in fighting for equal prize money have made her a trailblazer beyond the baseline.

When asked about her future, Williams stopped short of announcing retirement but acknowledged she has no firm plans. She has previously indicated that she prefers not to travel abroad for competition, raising questions about whether fans will see her again before the spring of 2026—if at all.

“My goal is to do what I want to do,” she said. “I wanted to be here this summer. I’m so grateful for all the folks who gave me a wild card. I play an exciting brand of tennis. It’s a lot of fun to go literally hog wild out there and hit as hard as I can.”

For now, Williams leaves New York with her legacy intact and her competitive spirit still burning. Whether or not this was her last appearance, her presence reminded fans why she remains one of tennis’s most beloved and respected icons.