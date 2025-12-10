The Cincinnati Reds finally returned to the playoffs in 2025, but did not win a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite their young core that brought them to the dance, they have not spent money in free agency. The Reds failed to sign Kyle Schwarber, but they are now in the mix for Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte in the trade market. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported from the Winter Meetings.

“If the Cincinnati Reds add a hitter, it won’t be at the level of Kyle Schwarber. But the Reds also are not shopping in the bargain aisle just yet. Among the trade possibilities they are considering, according to sources briefed on their conversations: Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who is owed $102.5 million over the next six seasons, including $41 million deferred; and Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, who will make $11.5 million in the final year of his contract,” the report reads.

Rosenthal and Sammon continued, “A deal for Marte would require the Reds to part with top young talent, something they are reluctant to do, and possibly offload a player such as second baseman Gavin Lux, who is projected to earn $5 million in arbitration. Marte’s contract, though, is not considered onerous. The Rays also have discussed a trade for him, and potentially could include Lowe in such a deal, or spin him to another club.”

The Reds offered Schwarber a five-year, $125 million deal that The Athletic reports was creative. “The Reds, league sources said, offered Schwarber a five-year deal in the $125 million range, with room to grow. Their proposal had a creative structure that included deferrals. Ownership was willing to extend for Schwarber, anticipating that the native of Middletown, Ohio, would help sell tickets in his homecoming.”

The Reds have a young core they need to double down on. Marte would be a great fit, but would be expensive for Cincinnati to bring in.