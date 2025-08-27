On Wednesday, history repeated itself for Jack Draper. Two years after withdrawing from Wimbledon due to injury, it happened again.

Draper had to leave early from the U.S. Open due to another injury. As a result, his singles opponent Zizou Bergs advances to the third round by default.

Afterward, Draper took to social media to make it official.

“Hi guys, I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become to much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support.”

This year, Draper of Great Britain has won a single major tournament. In March, he won the BNP Paribas Open singles title at Indian Wells.

Over the course of his career, Draper has a singles record of 108-60 since turning pro in 2018.

Last year, he lost in the U.S. Open to Jannick Sinner in the semifinals. In 2024, Draper had a breakout season by winning his first ATP titles at the Stuttgart Open and Vienna.

At one point, he reached a then career high No.15 ranking in the world. This year, Draper was able to reach a career high No.7 ranking.

The playing style of Jack Draper

Altogether, Draper has become known for his aggressive and athletic style of play. In essence, he has a strong forehand, backhand, volley, and serve.

All of which makes him a captivating player on the up incoming.

Additionally, Draper is looked at as following in the footsteps of previous British superstar Andy Murray.

After winning at Stuttgart, Draper became the first British No.1 player since Murray in 2009.

Despite his battles with injuries, Draper is looked at as a rising young star in the tennis world.

