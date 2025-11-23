The Green Bay Packers are hoping to continue a successful season on Sunday, as they play the Minnesota Vikings. One of Green Bay's players is already having an insane campaign. Micah Parsons kept a wild sack streak going, as he continues to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

“With two sacks today, Micah Parsons has his fifth consecutive 10-sack season. That's the second-longest streak to begin a career since sacks were first recorded in 1982. Only Reggie White, with nine straight, has more,” ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky posted to X, formerly Twitter.

That is pretty incredible company. White spent several NFL seasons putting up insane numbers while playing for the Packers, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles. The late star, who passed away in 2004, was twice named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Packers are going for their seventh win on the season Sunday. Green Bay has a 6-3-1 record on the campaign. The team has been relying on the defense to win games this year.

Green Bay and Minnesota are playing at time of writing.

Packers look to win the NFC North this year

The Packers hope to return to the NFC Playoffs this season. While Green Bay's defense has been strong, the offense has not been for most of the year.

Green Bay has struggled to score points. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has said he feels sorry at times for the team's defense.

“I know as a defense, they definitely have every reason to look at us and say, ‘What are you guys doing? You guys need to figure it out and help us out and put up some more points,' because they're doing a great job,” Love said after a loss to the Eagles this season, per ESPN. “It's frustrating, but we'll stay together. We'll keep the energy high and find ways to get better and be better as an offense.”

Parsons is one of those defensive players giving great energy. The former first round NFL Draft pick is continuing his success, after coming to Green Bay from the Dallas Cowboys. He has picked up sacks in two consecutive games now for the Packers.

Packers fans hope their team can pick up another win on Sunday.