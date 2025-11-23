Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson nearly set the new NFL record with a would-be 67-yard field goal in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Two months later, the fifth-year veteran now officially has a 60-yarder to his name.

It took a few weeks, but the Bengals got another chance to give McPherson an opportunity on the final play of the first half against the New England Patriots in Week 12. It was not an NFL record, but McPherson drilled a 63-yard kick to set a new career-high and franchise long.

The kick went right down the middle of the uprights with plenty of room to spare.

EVAN MCPHERSON WITH A NEW BENGALS RECORD OF 63 YARDS🔥 It is also a new career long. That field goal makes it a 4-point game entering halftime.pic.twitter.com/KCQo6ulFCq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

McPherson's field goal is the third of 63 yards or longer in the 2025 NFL season, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. That includes Cam Little's 68-yarder in Week 9, which broke Justin Tucker's record as the longest field goal in league history.

The Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey owns the other long kick this season, nailing a 64-yarder in Week 2 against the New York Giants. That field goal was the fifth of Aubrey's career beyond 60 yards.

The kick was McPherson's second of the first half to cut the Patriots' lead to four. He nailed a 54-yard kick in the first quarter to get the Bengals out to a 3-0 start, which ended up being their only lead of the first half.

After hitting just 72.7 percent of his field goals in 2024, McPherson has rebounded with a strong season in 2025. The Florida alum has now connected on 85 percent of his kicks on the year, which would be a career-high mark.