On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions. New York was hoping to end its ugly losing skid and pick up its first win since firing head coach Brian Daboll two weeks ago.

The Giants got off to a good 7-0 start to this one thanks to a trick play that saw Jameis Winston launch a 50-yard touchdown pass after receiving a pitch himself, and later in the game, Winston scored a touchdown of his own off a pass play.

(video via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter).

Making matters even more impressive for Winston was the fact that he was able to shed a Lions defender en route to the end zone, making this far more eye-opening than a typical “Philly special” play in which the quarterback receives a touchdown, popularized when the Philadelphia Eagles ran the play in the 2018 Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Clearly, the Giants knew heading into this game that they were going to need to pull out all the stops to get a win against a Lions team that has been struggling as of late but remains one of the most talented teams in the league, and is especially tough to beat at their home stadium.

The fact that the Giants were able to execute not one but two trick plays, both featuring Winston, in this one is impressive to say the least.

In any case, up next for the Giants is a road game against the New England Patriots next Monday.