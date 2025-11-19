The Detroit Pistons continue to lean on their foundation during this 11-game winning streak. They are the second-best defensive team in the NBA with a defensive rating of 109.6. Prioritizing paint production as the best team in the league, averaging 59.3 points in the paint per game. And closing out the finishing stretch on the back of their All-Star point guard, Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham's maturation has featured him becoming one of the most clutch players in the NBA. He currently leads the NBA in 4th-quarter scoring, averaging 11.2 points. That trend continued Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks when he scored nine points in the final period to seal the 120-112 victory for the Pistons. Cunningham explained to the media after the game how he loves the opportunity as the team's closer in late-game situations.

“I relish the moment for sure. I think it's the responsibility of it that I appreciate so much. I try to make the most out of it. My team trusts me with the ball to go and make plays,” Cunningham stated, via Hunter Patterson of the Detroit News. “In moments like that, I feel like it's my opportunity and job to go and make a play. Whether it's scoring the ball, making a pass, making a sacrificial pass, whatever it is. I just want to help my team.”

Cunningham has delivered on clutch moments throughout his career. One of his biggest late-game moments came against the Miami Heat last season with a walk-off triple on the road. Another was against the Hawks again last season as the All-NBA point guard hit a left-hand floater to take the lead and a clutch block on defense to seal the game.

Opponents have made sure to challenge Cunningham as often as possible to make those moments difficult. Cunningham has faced constant double teams not just in the fourth quarter, but throughout the entire game. Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has expressed nothing but confidence in his starting guard to help bring his team home in those moments.

“Obviously, that's what superstars do. Cade is in that class of superstars. He thrives in that moment,” Bickerstaff stated. “Cade obviously is a stud and a superstar, but he's uplifted by his teammates who help him in those moments also.”

Pistons are getting healthy

The Pistons could be on track to get a healthy roster returning soon. Tuesday night's matchup featured the return of Cunningham back into Detroit's lineup. He previously had been sidelined for the previous three games while nursing a hip injury.

Detroit also returned forward Ausar Thompson back to the floor against the Hawks. He was inactive due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers recently. Thompson came off the bench in his return but made a much needed impact to aid the Pistons' victory.

The Pistons have also assigned shooting guard Jaden Ivey to the Motor City Cruise to help with his conditioning as he prepares to return. Ivey has yet to make his regular season debut due to a knee injury from the preseason. Detroit has been without their starting guard since January due to a gruesome season-ending leg injury against the Orlando Magic.