Carlos Alcaraz sent a classy message to Jannik Sinner after losing the Wimbledon final on Sunday. The sensational Spaniard was vying for his third straight title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, but it wasn't meant to be against the world No. 1. Alcaraz struggled with his serve throughout the afternoon en route to 6-4 4-6 4-6 4-6 defeat. Sinner, who hadn't beaten his main rival since 2023, collected his first major trophy on a non-hard court surface and now has won two out of the three majors in 2025.

While Carlos was surely disappointed, the world No. 2 gave the Italian superstar his due props during the post-match interview. The two future legends of the game are the best players in the world right now, as well as good friends.

“I'm really happy for you.” Carlos Alcaraz is full of class as he congratulates his rival and friend, Jannik Sinner 💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FzWkFLq6HT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

It simply was not Carlos' day on Centre Court against a player whose movement was absolutely superb the entire match. Sinner's return game was in particular impressive, as he won 47% of the points on Alcaraz's first serves and broke his rival four total times. The now four-time slam champion additionally showed some surprising variety throughout the match, which kept him more unpredictable than usual on a surface that encourages it.

Sinner will now head into the hard-court summer season, where he has thrived in the past, as the favorite to claim another US Open. With his only major loss this season coming in a classic, five-set epic against Carlos in the French Open final, it's going to take a herculean effort to take the world No. 1 down in New York. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will now regroup for this season, looking to maintain his all-time major pace. The 22-year-old cannot be disappointed with his year to this point, and now he has another chip on his shoulder after losing at Wimbledon for the first time since 2022.

Overall, it's shocking to say that Carlos still has his best tennis ahead of him. At still a very young age on tour, the El Palmar, Murcia native is already the second-greatest Spanish tennis player of all time behind the legendary Rafael Nadal. It's going to take a long, long time for Alcaraz to be in the same air as an icon like Rafa, but he has to like where he stands among the greats right now. It's not bad putting together a no-doubt Hall of Fame resume at 22, and there will still be plenty of learning experiences in the future.