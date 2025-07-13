Just a few weeks after their epic match in the French Open final, Jannik Sinner got his revenge on Carlos Alcaraz on the final Sunday at Wimbledon. The Italian won his first Wimbledon title and his fourth major overall with a four-set victory over the two-time defending champ, 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Jannik Sinner is a Wimbledon champion 🇮🇹 The world No.1 defeats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the 2025 Gentlemen's Singles Trophy 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UMnwV4Fw78 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Sinner dropped the first set, losing four consecutive games from 4-2 up to give the Spaniard the early advantage. However, he maintained his focus to collect an early break in the second set and never looked back.

Alcaraz was never able to break the Sinner serve over the final three sets, as the Italian repeatedly came up with clutch shots and serves to fend him off.

Sinner and Alcaraz have now shared the last seven Grand Slams, with Sinner winning four of them and Alcaraz winning three. The two of them will head to New York for the U.S. Open as the two heavy favorites to extend that streak.

Sinner got a second lease on life in this tournament in the fourth round against Grigor Dimitrov, who tore a pectoral muscle in the third set after taking the first two sets from the Italian. Sinner advanced through and defeated Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the final.

This result ends a number of streaks for Alcaraz. He had not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2022, when Sinner beat him in the fourth round. He had also won the last five matches against Sinner, including the finals at both Rome and Roland Garros this summer. His 24-match winning streak overall, dating back to the final in Barcelona against Holger Rune, has also been snapped.

Alcaraz came into this match with a perfect 5-0 record in major finals, which is snapped just five weeks after Sinner's perfect final record was damaged at the French Open.

No matter what happens at the U.S. Open, which both have won one time, the two rivals will enter 2026 just one major away from the career Grand Slam. Alcaraz will get the first crack at it at the Australian Open, where Sinner is the two-time defending champion, while Sinner hunts to complete the four majors at Roland Garros.