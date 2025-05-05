Aryna Sabalenka has taken her place among tennis legends with a level of consistency and dominance that is shaping a new era in the women’s game.

The 27-year-old Belarusian claimed her third Mutua Madrid Open title, defeating American star Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final. The victory not only marked her 20th career WTA singles title but also propelled her into an exclusive club. With 11,118 ranking points, Sabalenka becomes only the third woman in the last ten years to surpass the 11,000-point milestone, joining Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek. This surge widened her lead over Świątek to more than 4,300 points, the biggest gap seen at the top of the WTA rankings in over a year.

Sabalenka's current form has been nothing short of dominant. In 2025 alone, she has won titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, while finishing as runner-up at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and Stuttgart. What’s more impressive is her unblemished 6-0 record against top-10 players this season, all achieved without dropping a single set. That kind of performance under pressure has established her as the most consistent and feared player on the WTA Tour today.

Her growing legacy is also reflected in her Grand Slam record. Sabalenka has claimed three major singles titles—the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the US Open in 2024. She also has two doubles Grand Slam titles to her name, having won the US Open in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2021 with partner Elise Mertens. These victories across both singles and doubles demonstrate her range, resilience, and ability to deliver on the sport’s biggest stages.

Winning Madrid for the third time ties Sabalenka with Petra Kvitová for the most titles at the tournament and further proves her capability on clay. While hard courts have long been her stronghold, her adaptability across surfaces signals an even more complete version of the player who first burst onto the scene with raw power and fierce competitiveness.

As Sabalenka builds on this historic season, her reign at the top looks stronger than ever. She has gone from contender to champion to trailblazer, and with the way she’s playing, the conversation is no longer about if she belongs with the greats—but how high she’ll climb among them.