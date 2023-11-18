Texas A&M football bashed by ESPN's Desmond Howard after another abysmal season under Jimbo Fisher in the SEC.

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard confirms he's done with the Texas A&M football program. Howard had high hopes for the Aggies under head coach Jimbo Fisher, but they've constantly underperformed year after year. Following the firing of Fisher, Howard and the rest of the ESPN crew spoke on the state of the Aggies program.

“I’m done with Texas A&M. I picked them to win it all last year. I wouldn’t pick them to win their own spring game,” Howard said.

The Aggies have received high praise with top-level preseason hype, but struggles with consistency plagued the team. They've simply been undisciplined and show a perfect understanding of a team that plays to their opponent. In 2021 and 2022, Texas A&M was ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll and finished the season unranked.

Heading into their 2023 campaign they were listed as the No. 23 team in the country and have since been unranked. This emotion from Howard is similar to many college football fanatics, wondering what the true problem was in College Station.

Texas A&M had the recruits and supposedly had the coaching staff in place, but the SEC hasn't treated them well. They've been a mid-tier team in the conference, having success against opponents like Arkansas and Mississippi State, but regularly fall short against teams like Tennessee and Alabama.

Howard's response to Texas A&M not even choosing them to win their spring game truly shows the despair that the program is in. The Aggies have resources to bounce back, but only time will tell if they're able to produce on the field.