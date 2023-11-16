JImbo Fisher is no longer the head coach of Texas A&M football, but before he got fired, he had one memorable locker room speech to the team.

Following Texas A&M football's 51-10 demolition of the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Saturday at home, Jimbo Fisher talked to his team and showered his players with praises in what turned out to be the final time he had such a moment with the Aggies. Texas A&M fired Fisher just a day after the win over Mississippi State.

Here is the final speech Jimbo Fisher gave to his team as Texas A&M's head football coach (via "The Pulse"). It came after a 51-10 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SVqjGecxdr — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 16, 2023

Texas A&M football moving on from Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M football had national title dreams when it hired Jimbo Fisher to be the squad's head coach following his resignation from the same job in Tallahassee with the Florida State Seminoles. Fisher won a BCS title with the Seminoles in 2014 but failed to deliver the same kind of success to the Aggies, who went 45-25 overall under him. The Aggies have not played a bowl game after their Orange Bowl win in 2020, though, they went 3-0 in bowl games with Fisher as head coach.

The Aggies still have two more games left to play in the regular season following the firing of Fisher. With Fisher gone, Texas A&M will be coached by co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, who now carries an interim head coach tag.

Texas A&M will be facing the Abilene Christian Wildcats at home for its first game in the post-Jimbo Fisher era this coming Saturday before taking on the LSU Wildcats in Baton Rouge on Nov. 25 for the regular-season finale.