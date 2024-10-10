One of the best rivalries in college football will be taking place this weekend as the top-ranked Texas football team will meet #18 Oklahoma in Dallas for the Red River Rivalry. This is the first edition of the game since both the Longhorns and the Sooners moved to the SEC. It should be a good one, and one of the biggest questions heading into the game is surrounding Texas and their quarterback situation.

The Texas football team is lucky to have two of the best QBs in college football as Quinn Ewers is their primary starter, and their backup is Arch Manning. Manning would probably start at every other school in the country. If not all, then definitely most.

Quinn Ewers has been dealing with an injury for the past few weeks, and Arch Manning has been filling in. Manning has done a good job, but Ewers is listed as probable for this weekend’s Texas-Oklahoma matchup.

“SEC availability report ahead of Red River,” Max Olson said in a post. “Quinn Ewers: probable. Deion Burks: questionable.”

Ewers was playing great before his injury and he actually had the best odds to win the Heisman trophy at one point. So far on the year, he is 58-79 for 691 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Arch Manning has been great as well

The good news for Texas football fans is that even if Quinn Ewers can’t play, they have the best backup in the country behind him. Arch Manning has done a great job filling in at QB.

So far this season, Manning is 55/78 for 901 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The Longhorns are in good hands no matter who they have at QB this weekend.

There’s no doubt about it, the Oklahoma football team is going to have their hands full with this Texas offense. They have to be ready for either player, and they know that no matter who it is, they are going to be tough to stop.

Texas and Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Longhorns are currently favored by 14.5 points.