Following Texas football's ugly loss to Georgia football, head coach Steve Sarkisian hopes for a resounding win against Florida football. However, he knows the Gators are better than their 4-4 record suggests, according to Brian Davis.



“I will say this: This will be arguably the best-looking team in our conference,” Sarkisian said. “They are big, they are long, they are athletic.”

Sarkisian isn't kidding about Florida football. They have some of the most versatile players on both sides of the ball. From Cormani McClain to DJ Lagway, the potential and talent is certainly there. Unfortunately, they've dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. Not to mention that they also have the toughest schedule in the entire country. In the next three weeks, they'll face three top-25 teams.

Texas football has the highest rank on the list out of the three teams. Still, they were embarrassed by Georgia in front of the Longhorn faithful. As a result, Sarkisian isn't wanting to take any chances. While he recognized that Florida is “in a little bit of limbo”, he wants his team to treat them as any other opponent.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas football will make a statement against Florida

Florida football quarterback Graham Mertz tore his ACL, and battled injuries throughout the season. Simultaneously, it'a allowed for freshman quarterback DJ Lagway to gain more reps. He played significant snaps against Tennessee and Kentucky. While the latter game resulted in a victory, fans embraced Lagway. His skill is pretty raw but there's been glimpses of what he can do.

The Gators love to take the ball through the air, as evidenced by averaging 274.3 passing yards per game. That metric is 35th in the country. Although they'll take it through the air, the efficiency isn't always there. For the Longhorns, that's something they can thrive on.

For instance, Texas football defensive end Ethan Burke can put serious pressure on Lagway. As a result, they'll have to get the ball out much quicker. Thus, not allowing Florida to make a big play since they don't have enough time to make a throw. With speculation around this game being an easy one for Texas football, Sarkisian is overly cautious.

“They’re going to run their offense and that’s what we have to prepare for,” Sarkisian said.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has struggled since coming back from injury. However, a trip to the swamp might be what the program needs to get back to their dominant ways they displayed early in the season.