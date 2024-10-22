The Texas football team lost their first game of the season on Saturday as Georgia came to town and knocked off the Longhorns for a huge win. This game saw a lot of things that we weren't expecting to see. First off, most people expected Texas to defend home turf in this one and get a win, but the Bulldogs pulled off the minor upset. However, one of the most chaotic things that we have seen all season took place during a big moment in the second half involving a call that Texas fan did not agree with.

When everything was said and done, Georgia left Austin with a comfortable 30-15 victory. They got out to a big 23-0 lead in the first half, and Texas made things a little bit interesting after making it 23-8 in the third quarter, and then getting set up inside the Georgia 10 after a big interception. That is when the chaos happened.

Texas made a huge play to give themselves a chance in this game as they were still down by 15, but an interception set them up inside the Georgia 10-yard line. The Longhorns were in prime position to make it a one-score game, but the pick was called back because of a very questionable call. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was beside himself because of it, and so were Longhorns fans. They were so mad that they began throwing debris on the field. This was especially an issue from the student section.

The whole area of the field below the student section was covered in garbage. We do not see this happen in college football often, but it happened on Saturday night in Austin. Then, things got even more bizarre.

After about five minutes of cleanup and the refs chatting, they took the penalty away, and Texas was set up with first and goal after all of that. Texas punched it in and it was a 23-15 game. It looked like we might be in for a good finish.

Georgia had a good response and took a 30-15 lead, and that was all the scoring that we would see in the game.

There isn't really anyone specific to blame for this loss. Georgia is a really good team and they beat Texas, even with Carson Beck having three interceptions. The biggest issue, however, for the Texas football team was the pressure that the Bulldogs got on the quarterbacks.

Georgia's defensive line dominated the Texas football offensive line

The Georgia football team won the line of scrimmage on Saturday. Flat out. The Bulldogs have one of the best defensive lines in the country, and it showed on Saturday night as they were constantly in the backfield giving Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning trouble.

Kirby Smart is the best head coach in college football, and he and his staff had a great plan coming into this game. Texas has great QB play and they have great skill players. However, Ewers isn't a great runner, and Georgia knew that if they send pressure at him, he's not going to be able to get it to his skill guys as often as he likes. Texas eventually made a change to Arch Manning, who is more mobile, but that didn't work either.

Ewers struggled early in the game and Texas went down big, so that's when the move was made. Manning got two drives and also struggled, and Ewers back in.

At the end of the day, this Texas team didn't lose because they beat themselves. They played a really good Georgia team that is simply better.

Week eight college football recap

The Texas football team hosting Georgia was the biggest matchup of the weekend, but there were a lot of good games around college football this weekend. Let's go through a quick recap of what happened.

Starting in the ACC, we had an outstanding matchup on Saturday as #6 Miami narrowly avoided an upset in a shootout against Louisville. That was definitely the biggest and best game of the weekend in the conference. Clemson is the other big dog in the ACC, and they won as well. The Tigers and Hurricanes are on a collision course and will likely meet up in the ACC title game.

Good Big 12 action got going on Friday night as #13 BYU needed some last-second heroics to take down Oklahoma State. The Cowboys nearly pulled off a huge upset. #9 Iowa State also had a scare, but they survived a thrilled against UCF. #17 Kansas State also took care of business against West Virginia.

Colorado also continued to impress this weekend as they dominated Arizona. They won 34-7 as this one was never close, but it was expected to be. The Buffaloes are a threat in the conference after everyone doubted them coming into the season.

In the Big Ten, Indiana solidified itself as a legit contender as they absolutely dismantled Nebraska 56-7. Also, USC and Michigan both lost as favorites. The Wolverines are now 4-3 and unranked after winning it all last year, and USC is 3-4.

Outside of the Texas-Georgia game, the biggest game in the SEC was between Alabama and Tennessee. The two rivals got together in Knoxville, and the Volunteers found a way to get the victory. The Crimson Tide now have two losses.

It was another fun and exciting week of college football, and we are somehow already going into week nine when it feels like the season just started. It's crunch time now.