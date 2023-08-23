Texas football has more hype for the upcoming season than they have had in quite some time. A lot of this has to do with all of the top prospects that are littered across the roster, which Urban Meyer believes is ‘loaded,' reports On3 Sports' Joe Cook.

“They [Texas] are loaded. There's a 5 star athlete at every position on offense. I watched them against Alabama last year. They should have won that game. If Quinn Ewers doesn't go down, I believe Texas beats Alabama and the whole 2022 season is completely different.”

Not only does Urban Meyer believe that Texas is loaded, but he believes that they were as good last year and things would have gone a lot differently if quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't go down with injury. Ewers is an early Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2023 campaign, and despite freshman phenom Arch Manning on the team, Ewers is expected to do big things this season.

Besides Ewers, the Longhorns offense is stacked across every position. Wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders are all expected to be highly touted prospects going into the 2024 NFL Draft. Guys like Jordan Whittington and Isaiah Neyor join Worthy and Mitchell in making a very impressive wide receiver room, while freshman running back CJ Baxter is projected to be the next best thing after Texas lost Bijan Robinson to the NFL.

Stay tuned into the hype for Texas football with the college football season quickly approaching. There will be many more analysts like Urban Meyer who will be all aboard the hype train for 2023.