By James Kay · 2 min read

After Chris Beard was arrested earlier this morning for domestic violence, his attorney has publicly decried the charges, saying he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place.

BREAKING: Prominent Austin attorney Perry Minton, representing Beard says: "Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable." https://t.co/QtZOcu8kkq — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022

Tony Plohetski tweeted the statement provided by Beard’s attorney, which reads,”Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

The Longhorns’ head coach was booked at 2:18 a.m. after someone called in a disturbance hotshot line that helps people get immediate help in dire circumstances. Officials said the incident involved one of his family members who lives in the same household as Beard. He was formally charged with a felony for “assault on family/household member impede breath circulation.”

Texas is ranked No. 2 in the country after starting off the season 7-1 and will play Rice tonight. It released a statement after the news about Beard’s legal situation came to the public eye.