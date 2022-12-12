By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Chris Beard, the University of Texas’ men’s basketball head coach, has been arrested this Monday morning, per Tony Plohetski. The Longhorns coach was arrested on charges of assault. The incident was reported to 911 at around 2 in the morning, when Beard allegedly strangled someone inside their home.

UPDATE: Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones says it is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home in Tarrytown. Officers responded to a 911 "disturbance-urgent" call at 2:07 a.m. Monday. https://t.co/sS27S8w8u6 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022

Chris Beard took control of the Texas men’s basketball program in 2021. He led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record in the regular season and a spot in the NCAA tournament that year. Unfortunately, the team was eliminated in the second round of the tournament. Still, there was a lot of optimism surrounding this Texas team, especially after getting some top prospects.

Prior to his stint in Texas, Beard found success as a basketball coach for other programs. Stints in Little Rock and Texas Tech cemented his status as one of the better coaches in the college circuit. It wasn’t a surprise, then, that the Longhorns decided to go with him as their coach for the season prior to this arrest.

We will update this article with more information as details about Chris Beard’s assault on a family member start to be released. This is an awful look for the Texas basketball head coach, who will likely face jail time if he is prosecuted for this crime.

UPDATE: The University of Texas have released a statement regarding the arrest of their head coach Chris Beard.