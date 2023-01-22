The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL during the regular season and they played like against the New York Giants on Saturday.

The Eagles cruised to a 38-7 win and the vibes were as immaculate as they come in the Linc that night. Just ask Darius Slay. (Via Martin Frank)

“I’m gonna (go home), blast my doggone music,” said Slay after the game. “I’m going to let my neighbors know it’s going down tonight. That shit was electric. That shit was mind-blowing…I went out there, like, ‘Damn, I felt like all 80,000 of us was playing together.’”

Eagles fans stayed loud, unruly, and mostly inebriated as the players on the field gave them plenty to cheer about. Slay noted that the players simply wanted to let their play do the talking for them in order to send a message to the rest of the NFL field remaining – Philly is legit.

“I know people have a sour taste in their mouth because of what happened the last game of the year,” Darius Slay continued. “We let them do all the damn talking, and we came out here doing all the goddamn whipping.”

The Eagles now wait for their next opponent – the winner between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have a much better defense than the Giants do. But if Philadelphia can impose their will even just a fraction like they did against the Giants, they’ll have a pretty good shot at advancing to the Super Bowl.