Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has nothing but high praises for Jalen Hurts after the quarterback led the team to victory against the New York Giants in the divisional round. In fact, Sirianni went as far as to comparing Hurts to Michael Jordan in terms of leadership.

Sirianni knows very well that his take could be taken as blasphemy by many, but he has his reason for his Jordan comparison for Hurts. Not only did the Eagles QB kept his team together in the match, but he also led by example with his three touchdowns–throwing two TDs and scoring another one on the ground for the 38-7 win.

“I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having, I shouldn’t even go there, but is like having Michael Jordan out there. He’s your leader. He’s your guy. That’s the biggest respect I can pay to him–comparing his ability to be on the field to a Michael Jordan type,” Sirianni shared.

“This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He’s tough as they come. To me, nobody has played better football than him this year.”

Jalen Hurts = Michael Jordan? Nick Sirianni says Eagles QB Jalen Hurts leadership is Michael Jordan Esq “I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having, I shouldn’t even go there, but is like having Michael Jordan out there” pic.twitter.com/SxieVUUnHW — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 22, 2023

While many might deem the Michael Jordan take to be too much, it’s hard to blame Nick Sirianni for dropping such big words for Jalen Hurts. He had an MVP campaign to lead the Eagles to the top spot in the NFC, and he proved against the Giants that his season was no fluke.

For what it’s worth, even LeBron James turned to become one of the biggest fan of Hurts, with the Los Angeles Lakers star coming out on Saturday to slam the haters of the Eagles star.

Hurts certainly don’t need a confidence-booster like that, but it’s definitely nice to hear from his head coach.