While fans may not like it, The Gunns are AEW World Tag Team Champions, and needless to say, they’re probably the least popular champions in the promotion’s short but storied history. The defeated The Acclaimed with trickery, upon cheating, upon cheap shots, the crowd booed the duo, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, out of the building at the El Paso County Coliseum, and some have even gone so far as to declare that this is all 3D chess to get FTR back on top of the tag team division.

Could that suggestion ultimately come to pass? Potentially so; Dax Harwood has suggested that he’d like to return to television a bit sooner than some initially expected, and putting 7-Star FTR over The Gunns is a whole lot less polarizing than giving them the straps in a match against The Acclaimed, who are the most organically popular “homegrown” team in AEW history. Still, until that beautiful day comes to pass, The Gunns are soaking up their opportunity atop the AEW card and are ready to finally be appreciated for their efforts, as the duo detailed to the fine folks on Busted Open Radio.

“It was the greatest moment of my life,” Colten said. “I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I’ve only been wrestling for two years. I was on TV after eight weeks of training. My first match on TV was against Sting. I’m really good at this. My one goal was to win the tag team championships with my brother, and I did that. Another thing is, me and Austin have been broken away from my dad for four to six months, something like that. We’ve had maybe 10 TV matches together, maybe, and we’re already champions. People are like, ‘Oh, this is the peak.’ This isn’t even the beginning for me and Austin, and I just want to reiterate that and let people not forget that, that we’ve only been doing this for less than 10 TV matches. But that moment was awesome. We’re champions, and you can’t take that away from us.”

Technically, Colten is correct; The Gunns really are AEW World Tag Team Champions, and you can’t expunge that from the record books for the rest of time. Then again, no championship run can go on forever, and after watching the Young Bucks hold the straps for just 28 days in 2022 as transitional champions between The Jurassic Express and Swerve in our Glory, one has to wonder if The Gunns could soon hold the record for shortest AEW World Tag Team Championship run in the promotion’s history.

The Gunns want their flowers… and not to be called the A** Boys.

Joining in on the fun, Austin Gunn discussed how, despite getting over due to a joke by Danhausen and The Acclaimed, The Gunns feel as though they earned their spot at the top of the card and are heel-ishly ready to prove that they are the best tag team all of AEW.

“We’re so sick of not being handed or given our flowers,” Austin said. “Colten has been in this business for two years. Every time we step out of that curtain, everybody on Twitter is like, ‘The Gunns are so boring. I can’t get behind them. Oh my gosh, they’re not even good at wrestling.’ Every time we go out there, I can’t even hear Colten over the ‘A** Boy’ chants and the way we have them in the palm of our hand. So when that one, two, three [happens], and Bowens doesn’t kick out, everybody, I look over, the crowd and everybody is like, ‘Oh my god. My favorite tag team! No, not The Acclaimed, oh no.’ That is the best moment. I can’t even sleep. I still think about it. It’s one of the best moments I’ve ever had in my wrestling career, hearing the hush and the silence of the crowd, which [was] followed by bullsh*t chants while me and Colten [were] raising the titles high, on the stage, looking over, just embracing the bullsh*t chants, just soaking that in. That is what I love. I love seeing them just in shock because we’re taking over. We’re head of this division. We now have the tag team title belts. Come get them. We’re the best to ever do this. Second-generation, up-and-coming AEW superstars. Name a young team that’s better than The Gunns. There isn’t. There’s nobody, nobody that can touch us.”

Name a young team that’s better than The Gunns? Hmm… well, if we’re talking young tag teams in AEW, The Acclaimed comes to mind. If we’re talking brother tag teams, there’s Top Flight. If we’re talking legacy brother tag teams, The Von Erichs are currently working matches in MLW, and they could probably wrestle circles around The Gunns one-on-one. Still, it’s hard to argue that Austin and Colten haven’t played their roles incredibly well since being given a shot in AEW, as they’re about as good at being sniveling heels as one could hope to find.