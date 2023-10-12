In a recent development within the gaming community, a rumor has emerged concerning The Last of Us multiplayer project being canceled by Naughty Dog. The information, sourced from industry insider TheTipster, suggests that despite speculations about the The Last of Us multiplayer cancellation, the decision was made independently by Naughty Dog, without external influence from Bungie, another prominent game development studio.

The initial rumor suggested that Bungie, having recently joined PS Studios, was directly responsible for the cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer project, pointing to Naughty Dog's inability to navigate the development towards a Games as a Service (GaaS) model. TheTipster, shedding light on the situation, emphasized that while Naughty Dog encountered obstacles in molding the game into a GaaS format, Bungie’s participation did not directly cause the cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer project.

“Jim Ryan kinda gave a bunch of studios requests to make these types of games. ND had long considered the idea of doing Factions 2 but that idea evolved into something more. Ultimately it seems like they were struggling with making the game they wanted to make in a GaaS form,” shared a source close to the matter.

While Bungie has indeed been involved with various projects under PS Studios, leveraging their extensive resources and expertise — over 2000 people were involved in the development of The Last of Us Part II, for instance — their interactions did not wield decision-making influence over Naughty Dog’s projects. The decision to discontinue the multiplayer project was internal, motivated by a desire to preserve and maintain the esteemed brand image of The Last of Us.

It's crucial to note that the decision-makers at Naughty Dog have opted to prioritize the integral and recognized brand image of the PlayStation exclusive, The Last of Us. The release of a potentially suboptimal standalone title could jeopardize the brand's reputation, something the studio meticulously developed through years of innovative storytelling and emotionally resonant game design.

TheTipster continued, “It seems that ND just weren’t happy with the game and they’re considering just moving the parts they were happy with into TLOU III rather than putting out a separate title that lessens the brand’s image in their own eyes.”

Analysis of the initial rumor demonstrates a potential aim to stir unrest within the dedicated PlayStation fanbase, as it lacked substantiated sources and verifiable information, thereby diminishing its credibility in the broader context of gaming news and rumors.

Despite the cessation of the multiplayer project, fans of The Last of Us may find consolation in the possibility that aspects of the now-halted multiplayer endeavor could be integrated into the forthcoming installment, The Last of Us Part III. Naughty Dog, demonstrating an acute awareness of their audience’s expectations and desires, opted for a route that safeguards the brand's image, avoiding the release of a separate, potentially underdeveloped title.

