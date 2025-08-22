Fans have been disappointed with WWE announcer Pat McAfee's recent hiatus, but the former Indianapolis Colts punter's return date has been set.

On September 20, 2025, WWE will run its first Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis, Indiana, where McAfee played eight seasons in the NFL with the Colts.

That is where McAfee will make his return to announcing. Chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made the announcement while appearing on SportsCenter.

“It's like getting Christmas early,” said Triple H of Wrestlepalooza. “The whole thing starts now. Nobody creates big events bigger than the WWE, and nobody presents them to fans better than ESPN. This is the perfect partnership.

“It's starting early, September 20th, Wrestlepalooza, in the home of the one and only Pat McAfee, who's like family to us. Pat will be there, he's gonna light the place up. It's gonna be exciting; We were just there [in Indianapolis] for the Royal Rumble, 70,000 fans there, it was incredible. We're looking forward to being back there, and this whole thing starts there,” he concluded.

Pat McAfee's return at WWE Wrestlepalooza

McAfee has been away from WWE for several months. He last served as a commentator at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7, 2025. Afterward, he stepped away due to being “exhausted.”

Now, he will be back for at least one night. Wrestlepalooza is happening during the college football season, and McAfee usually has duties with ESPN College GameDay.

McAfee started his work with WWE in 2018. He was a pre-show analyst for several events, like NXT TakeOver. While in NXT, he debuted as a wrestler during his feud with then-NXT Champion Adam Cole.

In 2021, McAfee was promoted to the main roster, joining Friday Night SmackDown's commentating team. He had a match against Austin Theory, which led to an impromptu matchup against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

Later in the year, McAfee feuded with Baron Corbin, leading to a match at SummerSlam. His next matchup would be against The Miz at WrestleMania 39.

His latest stint with WWE began during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. McAfee continued to serve as the brand's color commentator until his break in June 2025. McAfee also had a match during this run against Gunther at Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.