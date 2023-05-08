It has been almost a year since the sudden and unexpected death of Ray Liotta, a beloved actor known for his roles in iconic films such as Goodfellas and Field of Dreams. Fans and the entertainment industry alike were shocked and saddened by his passing. Now the cause of his death has finally been revealed, per Deadline.

Liotta’s death has been attributed to heart and respiratory issues, according to documents per TMZ. The actor passed away in his sleep last May while he was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The documents reveal that the specific causes of Liotta’s death, as determined by officials in the Dominican Republic, include pulmonary edema or fluid in the lungs, respiratory insufficiency, and acute heart failure. The documents also note that atherosclerosis, a condition in which there is a buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls, was an underlying issue.

The news of Liotta’s cause of death is sure to be difficult for his fans and loved ones to hear. However, it is also a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s health, particularly when it comes to heart and respiratory issues. With proper attention and care, many of these conditions can be prevented or managed effectively. Ray Liotta’s passing was a great loss to the entertainment industry and to his fans around the world. He will always be remembered for his incredible talent and the unforgettable performances he brought to the big screen.