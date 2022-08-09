The New York Jets are dealing with a potentially massive loss with the injury news surrounding right tackle Mekhi Becton. With Becton expected to miss an indefinite amount of time, the team could go from youth to veteran savvy with the rumored addition of Duane Brown.

The Jets hosted Brown just a couple of days back and with the Becton injury looking worse than originally anticipated, consummating a deal is starting to make a lot of sense. GM Joe Douglas is of that mindset as well, recently noting that the vet has stayed in “phenomenal shape” and didn’t hide New York’s interest in his services, per ESPN reporter Rich Cimini.

GM Joe Douglas, on @WFANmornings, says Duane Brown is in “phenomenal shape” and “the wheels are in motion.” Translation: #Jets remain very interested. Douglas acknowledges Becton injury more concerning than initially anticipated. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 9, 2022

The 14-year NFL veteran turns 37 by the end of the month, but has still shown the ability to play the position at a high level. One of Brown’s best strengths has been his durability. He’s played in the maximum number of games in eight of his 14 seasons including the last two for the Seattle Seahawks and three of his last four. The best ability, after all, is availability and with Becton potentially out for the foreseeable future, it makes sense to sign someone who’s all but guaranteed to be healthy despite being up there in age.

Mekhi Becton is coming off a season cut short with injury. And while the new issue is reportedly unrelated to his original right knee injury that ended his season, it’s probably a safe bet that the Jets will take every precaution when it comes to their young, ailing stud.