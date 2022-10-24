True to his reputation as one of the most colorful hockey personalities, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella did not hold back one bit in criticizing the play of his team during a Sunday night 3-0 home loss to the San Jose Sharks.

“The whole performance, it sucked,” Tortorella commented in front of reporters about the quality of hockey he saw his players come up with on the ice in that contest, per Jordan Hall of NBCS Philadelphia.

Tortorella was so frustrated that he decided to bench the Flyers’ top two players in Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny, in the third period against the Sharks.

Philadelphia scored a 3-1 road win against the Nashville Predators last Saturday prior to facing the Sharks, who the Flyers should have taken defeated — or at least looked much more competitive against. For one, the Sharks are among the worst teams in the NHL today. San Jose was just 1-6-0 before it took on Philly.

Instead, the Sharks dominated the possession battle on 5-on-5 situations during which they posted a 51.04 CF% and also had several great looks at the goal. In fact, the Sharks had 10 high-danger shots (5-on-5) while the Flyers managed just four.

Philadelphia was also sloppy with the puck, recording 13 giveaways to just four by San Jose, with Hayes and Konecny accounting for four of those turnovers. Netminder James Reimer was splendid in front of the net for the Sharks, stopping all 30 shots on goal by the Flyers, while Philly goalie Felix Sandstrom allowed two goals on 24 shots faced.