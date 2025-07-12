North Carolina football is hitting a summer recruiting blitz under Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels now hold 32 total verbal commitments for 2026. And just landed a four-star defender from the clutches of Texas and Michigan.

Calvin Thomas is the brand newest member of the Tar Heels' '26 class. The Houston, Texas native chose UNC Saturday. The Cy Ranch High star of Cypress, Texas even turned down other powers outside of the Longhorns and Wolverines, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

College Football Playoff team SMU was in the mix for the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder. Nebraska also landed in the final running. But Thomas fired off a major message to UNC fans and future opponents.

“Gonna help bring this school to the top of the board,” Thomas told Fawcett after announcing his decision.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick stacking notable recruiting wins

North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick has an assist in UNC pulling off epic college football recruiting wins. He's helped lead a recharged effort on the trail.

North Carolina landed a future 6-foot-5 weapon in Carnell Warren. The South Carolina native ranks No. 8 overall in the state. Warren verbally committed on July 9.

The Tar Heels even nabbed past Southeastern Conference targets. Especially one originally heading to Alabama. Belichick and UNC grabbed former Crimson Tide safety pledge Jamarrion Gordon on June 25.

Gordon wasn't the only notable SEC flip pulled off by UNC. North Carolina pilfered former Oklahoma commit Will Conroy to boost the offensive line.

Thomas fuels new intrigue for the future ‘Heel defenses the eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach will construct. UNC outside linebackers coach Ty Nichols made the early run at Thomas in January.

The long, rangy LB could even bring value outside of his natural LB spot. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports pointed out this aspect of Thomas in his prospect evaluation.

“[Power 4] caliber defensive prospect who projects as a linebacker but could also provide value as a two-point edge rusher,” Brooks shared.

That means Belichick gains a future pass rusher too with this latest recruiting win. Meanwhile, UNC ranks No. 18 overall for the '26 class by 247Sports.

