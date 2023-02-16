Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is a love song for all Final Fantasy games. Whether you’ve played one, two, or all of them, the music in this game is bound to remind you of your times adventuring and saving the world. However, do critics feel the same way? Let’s go over what they think of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line through their reviews and scores for the game.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Review Scores: 87 on Nintendo Switch, 90 on PlayStation 4

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the third game in the Theatrhythm series. Originally for the Nintendo 3DS, Final Bar Line is the first of the series to release on PlayStation 4 and the Switch. Judging from how the critics reacted to it, I would say that they did pretty well.

Metacritic aggregated the reviews for both release platforms. They found 21 reviews for the Nintendo Switch Release, and 12 for the PlayStation 4. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game received positive reviews, with only one mixed one for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, quite a few games gave the game a perfect score.

RPG Site was one such site that gave it a score of 100. The review writer mentioned that they were a huge Square Enix fan, as well as a rhythm game enjoyer. They said that while it is true that nostalgia plays a huge part in the pull for the game, “it’s far from a title that feels like it only exists solely for that nostalgia.” They felt the “love and care that the developers have for the franchise”, and that they see themselves “returning to it again and again.”

The Enemy, contrary to its name, love the game and gave it a score of 100 as well. The review praised Final Bar Line as a culmination that was “fine-tuned throughout an entire decade.” They also called it an “outrageously humongous celebration of Final Fantasy’s musical legacy that’s easily the most riveting rhythm game available on modern platforms.”

Noisy Pixel also gave the game a score of 100 and said that it was a game they “can’t get enough of.” They brought up the game’s “overwhelming number of playable songs, waves of unlockables, addictive progression, and endless methods of replayability” as the reason for its success. They even went far as to say that those who have never played a Final Fantasy game should pick it up.

Nintendo Life gave it a score of 90, calling it an “utterly addictive, perfectly tuned celebration of all things Final Fantasy.” They talked about the game’s “deceptively” simple looks that hid a game that “demands practice and patience to unlock everything.” They praised it as the best way to celebrate Final Fantasy’s 35th anniversary. Nintendo Life even jokingly (or perhaps seriously) wondered why other “storied, sprawling games series'” don’t have rhythm games of their own.

Hardcore Gamer, who gave a score of 80, praised the game’s “nearly flawless” transition to a first-time release on consoles. They described it as a way for fans to “experience some of the most iconic songs from each title in a fun, easy-to-play gameplay experience.” They did, however, have some qualms with the game. One particular thing they mentioned was the exclusions of some music, like those from the Endwalker expansion of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG FFXIV. They also mentioned that “a good number” of the more iconic tunes are locked behind the premium deluxe edition. Other than that, however, it is overall a great game.

Finally, there’s Eurogamer Germany, who gave the game the only mixed score of 70. They said that the game’s looks “are somewhat disappointing”, and that it’s “compatible stingy in terms of extras commemorating the series’ 35th anniversary.”

Is Theatrhythm Final Bar Line worth it?

If you are a Final Fantasy fan, this game is definitely worth it. Whichever Final Fantasy it is that you played, this game has songs for you. The gameplay loop, the gameplay itself, and the music all mix together into a wonderful nostalgia-filled game. Even without the nostalgia, it is still a solid game.

This means that even if you are not a Final Fantasy fan, this might still be a good game to pick up. Although you will most likely not have the same feelings when listening to the songs, it is still a solid rhythm game. Who knows? You might even find yourself playing an actual Final Fantasy game thanks to this. I recommend Final Fantasy XIV if ever.

That’s it for the Theatrhythm Final bar Line review and scores. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.