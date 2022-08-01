‘They were perfect’: Mark Cuban gets 100% real on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson chase amid tampering investigation

The New York Knicks are in hot water right now after the NBA has reportedly launched an official investigation with regard to their free agency chase for Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are now facing tampering charges, which incidentally, is something that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t seem overly concerned about.

In a recent interview, Cuban was asked if he thought the Knicks did anything wrong in their pursuit for Brunson, which included a high-ranking New York executive sitting courtside in Dallas during a Mavs game. Cuban got brutally honest in his response (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“No! They were perfect. I saw nothing wrong at all,” Cuban said. “That’s just the business. That’s just the way it works. That’s not my job to determine, that’s up to the NBA. It is what it is, it’s done.”

There appears to be a tone of sarcasm in his statement here, but Cuban has made it abundantly clear that the tampering case is no longer a significant concern for him. He’s pretty much put the pressure on the NBA here as the league looks into the process the Knicks took in their chase for Brunson.

Mark Cuban also made it clear that he has nothing but love for Brunson despite their recent parting of ways.

“I wish Jalen the best,” Cuban continued. “He’s a great guy. I mean it would be one thing if I didn’t like him and I thought he was just a jerk, but he’s really, really a good, good, good guy with a heart of gold. So, I wish him nothing but the best.”

It will be interesting to see how the NBA acts on the Knicks’ case here. It is clear that the team had prior negotiations with Brunson even before the free agency window opened, but whether or not they will be punished for the same remains to be seen.