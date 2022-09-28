There’s still a very long way to go but the St. Louis Cardinals have just taken a big step closer to winning a World Series in the final season of the tandem of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. After the Cardinals officially locked up the National League Central division title with a 6-2 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol gave a touching message to the two veterans who are still in play for a fairytale ending to their legendary careers.

“Albert and Yadi, you guys, this is your last run. It ends in a special way. It’s supposed to end with a championship,” Marmol said to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina amid the celebration in the Cardinals locker room, per Bally Sports Midwest.

Oli Marmol: "Albert and Yadi, you guys, this is your last run. It ends in a special way. It's supposed to end with a championship."#STLCards pic.twitter.com/eo32dRTF45 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 28, 2022

It’s been quite a whirlwind of a season for Albert Pujols in particular. For one, he’s managed to join the exclusive 700 home run club thanks in large part to an incredible second half. Against the Brewers, Pujols went 1-for-3 with a walk. Even at age 42, Pujols is proving that he’s more than just a veteran ornament on the Cardinals’ roster, as he has consistently proven himself at the plate this season. Molina, on the other hand, isn’t having as much success as Pujols this year, but his leadership and experience are going to play a much more important role on the team in the upcoming 2022 MLB playoffs. Both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were members of the last two Cardinals teams that won the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

The Cardinals will play the Brewers again Wednesday before splitting a home-and-away series with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the remainder of their regular-season schedule.