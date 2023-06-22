Former Washington Wizards player John Wall recently made a media appearance with Tidal League, and he opened up about his rookie season with the team and the tough times he endured with the Wizards.

“This s**t embarrassing. I won 18 games my rookie year out of 82,” John Wall said, via Tidal League. “My third year, the second year was a lockout, only played 66 games so we don't really… but I'm literally like yo, 18 games out of 82.”

Wall went deeper into the struggles with the Wizards in his rookie season, talking about the losses on the road.

“We started out 0-28 on the road, you play 41 road games,” Wall said, via Tidal League. “We was 0-28 on the road. Like, every time we got on the plane we knew we was losing. And I'm like ‘why the f*** we going we might as well put a forfeit on the board.'”

Wall went on to name some of the players on the Wizards during his rookie year. He was teammates with players like Nick Young, Al Thornton, JaVale McGee, Kirk Hinrich, Gilbert Arenas and Jordan Crawford in his rookie season. He said that the team was not ready to win becasue there were a lot of young players.

That Wizards squad with Wall, Nick Young, Kirk Hinrich, Gilbert Arenas and Jordan Crawford finished with a 23-59 record.

Wall might believe that his rookie season was embarrassing, but despite his decline and struggles with injuries in recent years, his career as a whole is not embarrassing at all. Wall is going to walk away from the NBA one day knowing he had a very good career.