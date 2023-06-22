Kristaps Porzingis is no longer part of the Wizards — and it's a mixed bag of emotions for Washington fans.

After a failed three-team trade earlier in the day, the Celtics finally got their man as Porzingis was traded to Boston in a new three-team deal involving the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics also received two first-round picks while former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart was traded to the Grizzlies. The Wizards, meanwhile, received backup point guard Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala as well as the No. 35 pick from Boston in tomorrow’s draft.

Why is it a mixed bag? For one, some Wizards fans felt they should have gotten a bigger haul for a player of Porzingis' quality. But at the same time, they could have lost the former No. 1 pick for nothing as this three-team deal saw him opt into his $36 million player option to make the trade possible in the first place.

Others are excited about the possibility of seeing Jones in a starting role for the Wizards, but there's also concerns about the roster as a whole following the Bradley Beal trade as Washington now has multiple point guards — not to mention a certain Chris Paul — as well as a pretty random mix of players.

However, the rebuild Wizards fans have long been waiting for can finally take place as they got rid of Porzingis and Beal's contracts while Kyle Kuzma also recently declined his player option.

Here are some of the best reactions from Wizards fans following the Porzingis trade:

KP could’ve left for nothing had the Wizards not reached an agreement with Boston. Instead, they pick up a high second-round pick AND pick up Tyus Jones, who’s been one of the best backup PG’s in the league. That’s a massive W in my mind — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) June 22, 2023

I like ur takes bro, but let’s keep it real we got fleeced. Before the trade everyone was basically guaranteeing we would get a first. The Celtics got 2 and KO — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) June 22, 2023

Not getting a single 1st round pick and bit of a sligh on this FO no taking that away we are flooded with 2nd round picks opposite of OKC — Chudi Obi (@NigerianBrother) June 22, 2023

Wizards GM on the conference call pic.twitter.com/zMw6q2PKQg — not m.a.x. (@LePickettFan) June 22, 2023

How teams trading with the Wizards pic.twitter.com/UvaO8pZWXz — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 21, 2023

The entire team: pic.twitter.com/fGwH7qY4Oi — Daily Grind Fantasy Sports (@DGFantasy) June 22, 2023

Whole bunch of mid — Hardwood Hoops 🏀 (@HardwoodHooops) June 22, 2023

Money laundering front — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) June 22, 2023