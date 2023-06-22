The Washington Wizards have been the most active NBA team so far this offseason. It began by trading away Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. Then Kyle Kuzma declined his player option and is a free agent.

On Wednesday, the Wizards traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in a three-way trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies after a wild turn of events that also brought Tyus Jones to DC. Now, the Wizards have a flurry of guards and no star player, especially with the Chris Paul trade buzz circulating.

But the Wizards are already looking to make more deals, specifically at the point guard position, per Yahoo insider Jake Fischer.

‘The Wizards have already begun contacting opposing teams about trading Monte Morris, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Morris started at point guard alongside Bradley Beal last season after arriving from Denver in the 2022 offseason deal that brought Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the champion Nuggets.'

Fischer also mentions that Paul could still be moved once the other trade is finalized with the Suns, although Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd are expected to be moved in that package. As of now, Monte Morris looks like the one the Wizards are trying to move the most.

After coming over in a trade with the Denver Nuggets, Morris played in 62 games this past season, averaging 10.3 PPG with 5.3 assists in 27 minutes per game. The Wizards have already moved two stars this offseason, and there is no secret they are looking to make more deals in a complete rebuild under the new front-office regime.