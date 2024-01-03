JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum can lead Michigan to a win against Washington.

The College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day did not disappoint. College football fans across the country got to watch two incredible football games, and now, the national title game is set as #1 Michigan football will take on #2 Washington football on Monday in Houston, Texas. The Wolverines took down Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal, and the Huskies outlasted Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan and Washington are the top two teams in the country, they are the two undefeated teams, and now they will battle it out in the national title game.

Before we get into the national title matchup, let's talk about the incredible games that we saw on New Year's Day. First, let's talk about the Rose Bowl. The Granddaddy of 'em all. This is the most storied game in all of college football, and another chapter was etched into its rich history on Monday. The game was really a tale of two halves, and then Michigan football came in and dominated in overtime. The Wolverines led 13-10 at halftime, but it should've been more. Michigan absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide in the first half, but they kept them in the game with mistakes.

First there was the muffed punt by Semaj Morgan that led to the first Alabama touchdown, and that was right after a great possession by the Michigan defense. Alabama didn't have to go far to get their first score. After that, the Wolverines put up two very impressive scoring drives, and the Crimson Tide did just about nothing on offense as Jalen Milroe was sacked five (!!!) times in the first half alone. It should have been 14-3 at halftime, as Michigan also had a bad snap on their second touchdown that led to a failed PAT.

Alabama responded well and played much better in the second half, especially on defense. However, the Michigan defense continued to make big plays and get stops, which gave their offense the opportunity to tie the game late and send it to overtime. The Wolverines could smell blood, and they were dominant in OT. The offense scored with ease, and the defense continued to shutdown Milroe and the Crimson Tide, and now they are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Washington football won a thriller as well. The game was tied at halftime, but the Huskies really started to impose their will in the second half. It was clear the entire game, especially in that second half, that Washington was the better team, and Texas looked dead in the water in the late stages of the game. However, a couple big plays completely turned the tide, and the Longhorns found themselves with a chance to erase a 13-point fourth quarter deficit. They got down into the red zone with a chance to win it with a touchdown, but the Washington defense stepped up and got the stop to seal the win.

Now, Michigan football and Washington football will meet in the national title game, and it should be a terrific matchup. At this point, it clearly seems like these are the best two teams in college football, and Monday's clash will decide who is truly the best team in the nation. It's going to be a great game, and here are three reasons why the Wolverines can come out victorious in Houston.

Defense

The Washington football offense is maybe the best in the country, but they haven't faced a defense like Michigan's this season. The Wolverines put on an absolute clinic in the Rose Bowl, and they showed that their defense is just as good as anyone else's in college football. Michigan had pressure on Jalen Milroe the entire game, and they sacked him five times in the first half alone. Milroe had a few nice runs, but he was a complete non-factor in the passing game. Michael Penix JR. is going to be a different beast, but if there's one defense that can stop it, it's Michigan's.

JJ McCarthy

After Michigan football won the Rose Bowl, Jim Harbaugh said that JJ McCarthy was the best quarterback in the history of Michigan football. That program has had some pretty good QBs. Tom Brady, for example. Harbaugh is one himself. Now, McCarthy has joined the long list of Michigan legends. However, the job isn't done, but McCarty can lead them there. Washington's defense has not been their strength this season, and McCarthy can carve up a team when he needs to. If Washington doesn't come with their best game plan, McCarthy is going to be able to have a big game.

Blake Corum

Speaking of Michigan legends. Blake Corum scored the game-winning touchdown in the Rose Bowl, and that score gave him the record for most career rushing touchdowns in Michigan football history. Corum is one of the best running backs in college football, and he is going to be another player that the Huskies will have trouble stopping.

If Michigan brings their A-game in the passing game and running game, that Washington defense simply won't be able to keep up. Pair that with the dominant Michigan defense, and the Wolverines will win the national title.