Did the College Football Playoff committee get their initial ranking right?

For the second straight season, the College Football Playoff semifinals did not disappoint. Michigan football took down Alabama football in an overtime thriller in the Rose Bowl semi, and Washington football held off Texas football in the late stages of the Sugar Bowl to advance to the national title. It was an epic day of college football, and now the national title is set. Michigan and Washington will do battle next week in Houston for all the marbles.

Let's talk about the Rose Bowl first. The Granddaddy of 'em all. This is the most storied game in all of college football, and another chapter was etched into its rich history on Monday. The game was really a tale of two halves, and then Michigan football came in and dominated in overtime. The Wolverines led 13-10 at halftime, but it should've been more. Michigan absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide in the first half, but they kept them in the game with mistakes.

First there was the muffed punt by Semaj Morgan that led to the first Alabama touchdown, and that was right after a great possession by the Michigan defense. Alabama didn't have to go far to get their first score. After that, the Wolverines put up two very impressive scoring drives, and the Crimson Tide did just about nothing on offense as Jalen Milroe was sacked five (!!!) times in the first half alone. It should have been 14-3 at halftime, as Michigan also had a bad snap on their second touchdown that led to a failed PAT.

Alabama responded well and played much better in the second half, especially on defense. However, the Michigan defense continued to make big plays and get stops, which gave their offense the opportunity to tie the game late and send it to overtime. The Wolverines could smell blood, and they were dominant in OT. The offense scored with ease, and the defense continued to shutdown Milroe and the Crimson Tide, and now they are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan will take on Washington football in the national title game. The Huskies also played in a thriller on Monday as they narrowly escaped Texas in the Sugar Bowl. It was clear the entire game, especially in the second half, that Washington was the better team, and Texas looked dead in the water in the late stages of the game. However, a couple big plays completely turned the tide, and the Longhorns found themselves with a chance to erase a 13-point fourth quarter deficit. They got down into the red zone with a chance to win it with a touchdown, but the Washington defense stepped up and got the stop to seal the win.

What a day of college football. Now, there are just two teams standing: Michigan football and Washington football. When the College Football Playoff started, many people questioned the committee and thought that they got it wrong. After seeing what happened on Monday in the semis, here is what the top-six should look like.

1. Michigan

The committee was right here. Everyone thought that Alabama was going to take down the Wolverines, and the #1 team got a tough test from one of the hottest squads in the country. The SEC champs. The team that just took down big, bad Georgia. No problem for the Wolverines, and they are on to the national title game.

2. Washington

Washington has been doubted a lot down the stretch, and it's truly puzzling why. They were 10-point underdogs against an Oregon team that they had already beaten, and after knocking off the Ducks again, they were 4.5-point underdogs against Texas. It didn't make any sense. If you bet on college football and you didn't bet on Washington ML, I'd be willing to bet that you aren't very good at it. Washington certainly deserves the #2 spot.

3. Texas

Texas lost to a very good Washington team yesterday, and they were almost able to get the win. The defense made a lot of good plays late, but they came up just short. Still, I think their #3 ranking was correct. The #3 team lost a close game to the #2 team. Seems like the rankings were pretty spot on.

4. Alabama

There it is. The committee got things right. Alabama certainly got better throughout the season, but they couldn't get it done in the Rose Bowl. Still, this is a very good team, and they certainly look like one of the nation's top four teams. It was a controversial pick by the committee, but they got it right.

5. Georgia

Georgia absolutely mauled Florida State in the Orange Bowl by 60 points, and they are clearly a great team. However, they lost to Alabama in the SEC title game, and we saw what happened to the Crimson Tide on Monday. The Bulldogs likely would've lost in the playoff as well. However, that game against the Seminoles showed that Florida State clearly didn't belong. I don't care how many people were out.

6. Oregon

Anyone that knows college football knows that if Oregon and Florida State played right now (forget about opt outs), the Ducks would win likely win the game. Florida State is still a good team and they would've played the Bulldogs tighter without the opt outs, but their offense is clearly different without Jordan Travis. The Ducks get the #6 spot because of their offense. They easily took care of business in their bowl game, and they are clearly a top team in college football this season.