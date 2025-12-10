The Miami Marlins continue to draw attention this offseason as reports surface that the front office is exploring trade talks surrounding pitcher Edward Cabrera with several clubs as interest rises across the league during the early winter period. The Marlins are believed to be leveraging its impressive pitching depth to strengthen a lineup that struggled to produce consistent offense in 2025.

The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) that Miami has held talks with “numerous teams” about the right-hander’s availability. The post followed a note from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who highlighted the Marlins’ ability to trade from strength thanks to their deep rotation.

“Marlins engaged in trade talks involving Edward Cabrera with numerous teams. Miami has terrific starting pitching depth so can afford to move a starter. @Ken_Rosenthal mentioned.”

Cabrera, 27-years-old, remains one of the more intriguing arms on the MLB trade talks circuit. He’s coming off a season in which he logged 137.2 innings with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts, showcasing the high-upside talent that continues to attract attention despite past injury concerns. Under team control through 2028, he offers a rare blend of affordability and long-term value on the trade market.

Moving Cabrera could help the Marlins pursue much-needed offensive help while maintaining a competitive rotation anchored by Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez. With teams such as the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs reportedly monitoring the situation, Miami’s decision could shape the rest of the offseason by influencing the asking prices for other starting pitchers on the trade block.

If a deal materializes soon, it could set the tone for how front offices value controllable pitching across MLB this winter.