Chet Holmgren is one of multiple exciting young players yet to make their NBA debut. He will be a rookie this season after he missed the entire 2022-23 campaign for a Lisfranc injury.

Holmgren, who is 21 years old, will suit up for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that has a promising future. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named All-NBA first-team after he averaged 31.4 points per game last season. Guard Josh Giddey is averaging 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his two-year NBA career, and guard Luguentz Dort, forward Jalen Williams and others are seen as important players.

Holmgren will have an opportunity to show his skill set soon. He will be available for the Thunder in the 2023 NBA Summer League, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

Chet Holmgren was picked No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was a consensus second-team All-American at Gonzaga and also earned WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Chet was the No. 1 player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, and the national high school player of the year by several main outlets.

Can Holmgren make an impact for the Thunder this season? Oklahoma City was the No. 10 team in the Western Conference this past season (40-42). It won its first NBA play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans before it failed to qualify as the No. 8 seed with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti has been one of the best businessmen in the NBA. He has helped the team build a great young core, and they have several top picks to use in the coming drafts for new players or trade pieces.

Oklahoma City hopes Holmgren will be a valuable player and show his skills in the summer league.