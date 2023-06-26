It looks like Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is well poised to play in the 2023 NBA Summer League once again after missing what was supposed to be his first season in the league.

According to the latest updates from Thunder general manager Sam Presti, Holmgren has progressed well in his recovery from Lisfranc injury, highlighting that the youngster has consistently put in the work to get himself back to his usual level and conditioning prior to his health setback.

With that said, Oklahoma City fully expects Holmgren to suit up in the Summer League and get himself back to game shape with the said stint, via USA Today.

“It is our hope that he'll be out there, our expectation. Chet is doing great. He has had a great offseason,” Presti said of Holmgren. “It is one of those things where you, sometimes, don’t appreciate the consistency of somebody because all through the draft process and since the end of the season, you're in the building every day and he is out there — same time, same schedule — just monotonously putting in all of this work with our coaches. He has done a great job. He has followed the plan and looks really good. We’re excited for him but I don’t think anybody could be more excited than he is.”

That is certainly what Thunder fans would want to hear, especially amid the high expectations on the team in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Chet Holmgren figures to be a huge part of the OKC roster next campaign, and many actually hope he's the missing piece that will elevate the team from a middle-of-the-pack squad into a playoff contender. They almost made it to the playoffs in 2022-23, though they ended up losing in the Play-In tournament.

The Thunder are scheduled to play in the Salt Lake City Summer League and the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas. They open the offseason battle in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz on July 3.