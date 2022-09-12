Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is currently recovering from Lisfranc injury, and it certainly looks like he is missing basketball.

For the first time since undergoing surgery to address the issue, Holmgren took to Twitter to express how much he wants to play basketball right now. He didn’t provide any details about his recovery, but he did say that he “can’t wait to hoop again.”

Can’t wait to hoop again🙃 — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) September 11, 2022

Unfortunately for Chet Holmgren, he will have to be patient a little bit more before he can get back to regular basketball. He is out for the season as he rehabs from his injury, so that mean there will be no basketball for him for several months.

The Thunder certainly won’t want to rush his recovery and risk worsening his condition.

Of course it is understandable why Chet is feeling so itchy to play. He spent most of the offseason hooping, even participating in multiple Pro Am games. It was the reason why he had the injury, though, so he should know better now.

In any case, as he awaits getting back to the court, perhaps Holmgren can take the opportunity to bulk up and gear himself better for the grueling campaign that every NBA season brings. As former NBA guard Evan Turner said recently, the injury could be a blessing in disguise for him since his redshirt year gives him a more focused training and workout.

As for Oklahoma City, all they can do right now is hope for the best in Holmgren’s recovery.