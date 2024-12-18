Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein earned a technical foul late in the first half of Tuesday’s 97-81 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final. Tensions flared when Bucks’ Andre Jackson Jr. hit Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander below the waistline while shooting. There was no foul on Jackson Jr., but Hartenstein took the opportunity to confront Jackson Jr. on the next dead ball, where players from both teams needed to be separated.

While Thunder forward Jalen Williams was disappointed after losing to the Bucks, Hartenstein talked about what led to the double-technical foul with Jackson Jr. after the game. He explained what compelled him to confront the Bucks forward, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“He came off and kind of swung at his groin area,” Hartenstein said. “If it would’ve happened to any other teammate, I would’ve done the same thing. If the refs don’t call it, I have to take it into my own hands.”

Expand Tweet

Hartenstein finished with a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds), two assists and one block in the loss. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 21 points, and Jalen Williams scored 18 points on 8-of-20 shooting. It was a dreadful night for the Thunder’s offense. Oklahoma City finished 33.7% from the floor, including 5-for-32 from deep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s monster triple-double (26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists) led the Bucks to win the NBA Cup. He was named MVP of the final. Bucks guard Damian Lillard contributed 23 points, four assists, and one steal.

After the loss, head coach Mark Daigneault focused on the Thunder’s silver lining from losing the NBA Cup final to Milwaukee. Daigneault looks at the loss as a helpful learning experience for his team.

“When you lose a game like tonight, it gives you wisdom,” Daigneault said. “It gives you information on yourselves. As long as we’re growing through all those experiences, then we’ll gain momentum as the season goes on with a young team and a team that’s growing through everything.”

Jalen Williams shares his ‘disappointed’ take on Thunder loss

After Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein talked about the game’s double-technical foul, Jalen Williams expressed frustration after losing the NBA Cup final to the Bucks. Despite the loss not counting toward the Thunder’s 2024-25 regular-season record, it’s still a game he wanted to win.

“Disappointed. Obviously, it’s a lot of money we’re playing for,” Williams said. “I mean, you saw the way they were celebrating; they’re happy. I think when there’s money on the line, everybody’s going to play hard. But, yeah, disappointed.”

The Thunder will face the Magic on Thursday night.