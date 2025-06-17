We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. Currently, the Thunder have a 3-2 lead in the series.

OKC is just one win away from winning the NBA Finals. But while Tyrese Haliburton may not be 100%, Indiana will do everything they can to keep the series alive. For now, we're just interested in seeing what NBA 2K25 thinks will happen.

Who wins Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 according to NBA 2K25?

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

In this low-scoring affair, both teams were pretty neck and neck after the first two quarters. The Pacers managed to take the lead at halftime, but lost it not long into the third quarter. From there, OKC maintained their lead, ensuring them a win in Game 6. And because of that, they're now newly crowned NBA Champions.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 30 16 25 32 103 IND 25 23 24 18 90

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points in the game as he likely also wins NBA Finals MVP. While he did turn the ball over five times, he earned three steals in the win. While the rest of the team wasn't as explosive, five other players scored at least 10 points or more. Overall, everyone did their part in helping the Thunder win the NBA Finals.

Despite injury concerns, Tyrese Haliburton somehow dropped over 40 points in the loss. Most of his points came off a hot start. But like the rest of the Pacers' offense, he too slowed down in the end. Overall, the Pacers only scored 18 points in the final 12 minutes, allowing OKC to extend their lead.

Both teams turned the ball over too much in this game. Perhaps the pressure on the virtual players caused them to play worse. Jokes aside, neither team actually scored much off turnovers, with the Thunder leading with 13 points.

The Thunder also converted more field goals, three pointers, and free throws as they dominated in every category. Despite Indiana leading in time of possession, they were beat in almost every category tonight. While they earned more rebounds, they made little of the opportunities they had.

The game was still close until the very end. With 1:49 left, the Thunder only had a seven point lead. But after SGA converted four straight free throws, they had a nine point lead with just 50 seconds remaining. From there, OKC had an easy time of ending this series on the road.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats from our Thunder vs. Pacers Game 4 results:

Article Continues Below

Thunder STAT Pacers 39/76 (51%) Field Goals 34/77 (44%) 11/26 (42%) Three Pointers 10/26 (38%) 14/18 (78%) Free Throws 12/15 (80%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 11 35 Defensive Rebounds 34 11 Steals 8 1 Blocks 2 11 (13) Turnovers (Points Off) 14 (11) 8 Team Fouls 10

13 Biggest Lead 7 22:12 Time of Possession 25:46

With the win, the Thunder win their second championship as a franchise, and their first since relocating to OKC. For the last decade or so, Thunder fans have seen numerous stars come and go. But despite all the talent they were never able to win it all. But now, they can finally sit back and enjoy a long-deserved title.

Meanwhile, the Pacers' season comes to a heartbreaking end. They miss out on a chance to win their first NBA Finals, and now head to the offseason. Despite upsetting the Cavaliers and beating the Knicks, Indiana's efforts were just short of winning it all. We'll see what they can do during the offseason to try and come back to this stage.

Depending on the real results of Game 6, this may be the last game of the 2024-2025 NBA Season. But should the Pacers win Game 6, then there will be one final game at the Paycom center in OKC. Any game now could be the last. Regardless, we look forward to seeing the final results this week.

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation.

These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We're always looking for ways to improve, but you can never truly predict what's going to happen. This postseason in particular has been one full of exciting moments and surprises.

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 7. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.