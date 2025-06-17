OKLAHOMA CITY — In only his third NBA season, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams made NBA Finals history in Game 5’s 120-109 victory against the Indiana Pacers. With the Thunder leading the best-of-7 series, 3-2, heading into Game 6, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commended Williams’ 40-point performance. Then, Jalen credited the Oklahoma City organization for putting him in a position for an epic night.

While Williams was finding his way in the NBA, he says the Thunder organization gave him the needed support to emerge as an All-NBA forward in 2024-25, who’s fresh off the best postseason performance amid his NBA Finals debut.

“I’m just blessed to be in a situation where everybody wants everybody to succeed. It’s such a rare thing,” Williams said. “I think it’s ever more rare that we’re playing the Pacers, who, just looking on the outside, are kind of that way, too. You see how close-knit they are. But, yeah, I’m just in a really, really good situation. It’s allowed me to grow as a player at a more rapid rate because I’m not worried about what if I fail.

“I have guys that are gonna pick me up when I fall short, and I try to do the same thing for them. I think our team’s chemistry has got us here. It’s something that’s kept us strong,” Williams concluded.

Jalen Williams: “I’m just blessed to be in a situation where everybody wants everybody to succeed. It’s such a rare thing… I’m just in a really, really good situation. It’s allowed me to grow as a player… I think our team’s chemistry got us here” pic.twitter.com/VQx88FrP4x — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams’ 40 points on 14-of-25 attempts accompanied his six rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, 10 assists, four blocks, and two steals.

Jalen Williams celebrates Thunder crowd in Game 5 win

Article Continues Below

The Thunder fans never disappoint when it comes to showing their support, especially on the biggest stage. After scoring a playoff career-high 40 points in Game 5, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams gushed over the fans’ atmosphere created at the Paycom Center. It made the night of a career milestone for Williams that much more special, while pushing the Pacers to the brink.

After the win, Williams addressed the Thunder fanbase and its overwhelming presence in Game 5.

“Typical night for us. Very loud. Extremely loud. It feels like the court is shaking when we’re here. They give us that boost we need,” Williams said. “Felt like they were standing the whole entire game. They’re into the game, which is rare for a crowd. But it’s just so loud here. It’s like deafening. It’s definitely a special thing to be a part of Oklahoma, just like the team, and how well the fans embrace us.”

Heading into Game 6 on the road against the Pacers, the Thunder are now on the cusp of capturing their first NBA title in franchise history.