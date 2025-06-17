OKLAHOMA CITY — While Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault understands his team is one win away from an NBA title, he also knows his team is one loss away from being on the brink of elimination. The Thunder won Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers as the best-of-7 series shifts to Indianapolis for Game 6. Jalen Williams scored a playoff career-high 40 points, keeping his team ahead in Game 5.

After the win, Daigneault listed the pros and cons from Game 5, which he considered a step up from the Thunder's performance in Game 4, but still plenty of room for improvement, if Oklahoma City is to clinch its franchise's first title.

“I thought our defense tonight was really good. I thought our conversion off our defense was hit or miss. We had some really good moments. We had some moments I wish we could have back,” Daigenault said. “The second-chance points were a major problem. They did a great job of crashing to the glass. They beat us in the paint tonight. It wasn’t a perfect game at all and there’s a lot of room for growth, but I thought our improvement from Game 4 to Game 5 was critical and we’re gonna need a similar type of approach.

“We got to take the humility to understand there's still a lot we can get better at if we wanna go on the road and win a game.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched his team make a comeback in the second half of Game 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander netted 15 of the Thunder's last 16 points in the last five minutes. It was a win that changed the complexion of the NBA Finals. Now, coupled with a convincing victory at the Paycom Center, the Pacers will host Game 6.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) walks back to the team bench in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Tyrese Haliburton’s calf injury update puts Game 6 status in doubtScotty White ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving gives ‘prototype’ praise to Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderBurtland Dixon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder draw ’90s Bulls comparison from Doc RiversJulian Ojeda ·
Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Results According to NBA 2K25
Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Results according to NBA 2K25Massimo Marchiano ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center
Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams’ ‘rare’ take on historic 40-point NBA Finals performanceJosue Pavon ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams is hyped up
Stephen A. Smith uses Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen example to praise Thunder’s Jalen WilliamsJulian Ojeda ·

Jalen Williams' rare take after Thunder win Game 5

Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After becoming one of the youngest players to score 40 points in the NBA Finals, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams pointed to his teammates and coaches for the support that led to a special career milestone.

“I’m just blessed to be in a situation where everybody wants everybody to succeed. It’s such a rare thing,” Williams said. “I think it’s ever more rare that we’re playing the Pacers, who, just looking on the outside, are kind of that way, too. You see how close-knit they are. But, yeah, I’m just in a really, really good situation.”

The Thunder will look to clinch the NBA Finals in Game 6 on Thursday.