OKLAHOMA CITY — While Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault understands his team is one win away from an NBA title, he also knows his team is one loss away from being on the brink of elimination. The Thunder won Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers as the best-of-7 series shifts to Indianapolis for Game 6. Jalen Williams scored a playoff career-high 40 points, keeping his team ahead in Game 5.

After the win, Daigneault listed the pros and cons from Game 5, which he considered a step up from the Thunder's performance in Game 4, but still plenty of room for improvement, if Oklahoma City is to clinch its franchise's first title.

“I thought our defense tonight was really good. I thought our conversion off our defense was hit or miss. We had some really good moments. We had some moments I wish we could have back,” Daigenault said. “The second-chance points were a major problem. They did a great job of crashing to the glass. They beat us in the paint tonight. It wasn’t a perfect game at all and there’s a lot of room for growth, but I thought our improvement from Game 4 to Game 5 was critical and we’re gonna need a similar type of approach.

“We got to take the humility to understand there's still a lot we can get better at if we wanna go on the road and win a game.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched his team make a comeback in the second half of Game 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander netted 15 of the Thunder's last 16 points in the last five minutes. It was a win that changed the complexion of the NBA Finals. Now, coupled with a convincing victory at the Paycom Center, the Pacers will host Game 6.

Jalen Williams' rare take after Thunder win Game 5

After becoming one of the youngest players to score 40 points in the NBA Finals, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams pointed to his teammates and coaches for the support that led to a special career milestone.

“I’m just blessed to be in a situation where everybody wants everybody to succeed. It’s such a rare thing,” Williams said. “I think it’s ever more rare that we’re playing the Pacers, who, just looking on the outside, are kind of that way, too. You see how close-knit they are. But, yeah, I’m just in a really, really good situation.”

The Thunder will look to clinch the NBA Finals in Game 6 on Thursday.