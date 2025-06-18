Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been battling an injury throughout the 2025 NBA Finals. Although he played 34 minutes in the Pacers' Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, the star point guard scored just four points, failing to make a shot due to his ailing calf.

Following Monday's loss, it was revealed that Haliburton suffered a strained right calf and would undergo further testing before Game 6 in Indianapolis on Thursday. His status for this game with his team facing elimination is very much uncertain. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle added to the mystery when talking about Haliburton's injury on Wednesday morning.

“He is going to be carefully evaluated over the next 38 hours,” Carlisle told 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis. “(He) will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report and probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6.

Haliburton's availability is an obvious concern for Indiana, especially since they trail the Thunder 3-2 after losing back-to-back games for the first time all postseason.

With their backs up against the wall and needing to pull out two wins against the 68-win Thunder to stake claim to the franchise's first NBA championship, others will need to step up for the Pacers in Game 6. Regardless of whether Haliburton plays, TJ McConnell will once again be placed in a prominent role for Carlisle's squad.

The veteran point guard came off the bench and scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting in 22 minutes against the Thunder during their 120-109 loss in Game 5 on Monday night. That was McConnell's third double-digit scoring game against Oklahoma City in this series.

It is likely to assume that McConnell would be elevated into the starting lineup if Haliburton was unable to go in Game 6.

“We have to prepare for two scenarios: one where he plays and one where he does not,” Carlisle said on Wednesday. “Everything's on the table.”

Although he was severely limited in Game 5, Haliburton downplayed his injury concerns after the loss and made it clear that he had every intention of playing in the final home game of the Pacers' season.

“It's the Finals, man. I've worked my whole life to be here. I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can,” Haliburton said on Monday. “If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that and it is what it is, and you know, got to get ready to go for Game 6.”

Haliburton left his postgame press conference with a noticeable limp after these comments and has not spoken to the media since. His status for Wednesday's practice in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which will be more of a walk-through practice and shootaround, is unknown.

Further updates on Haliburton's status will be provided by Carlisle and the team during their NBA Finals media availability on Wednesday afternoon.