OKLAHOMA CITY — Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams were both selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2o22 NBA Draft. Holmgren, the second overall pick, has grown close to his draft classmate over the past three seasons. Williams' historic 40-point performance in Game 5 pushed the Thunder an inch closer to winning a title. As close as a team can be with a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals, and Chet couldn't be happier for Jalen after Monday's 120-109 win.

Holmgren says that growing close to Williams made watching him become one of only nine players 24 or younger to score 40 points in the NBA Finals all the more special.

“He's one of those guys that you want to see succeed, especially when you know him personally,” Holmgren said. “You want to root for him. You want him to do good. Just because he shows up every single day, does the right things. He's a good guy off the court. Treats everybody well. He's always respectful, and he works really hard. So, you want to see it pay off for him. Not only tonight. We don't get here without him playing as good as he's playing.”

For Chet Holmgren, making sure Williams received recognition after a historic performance was imperative before the Thunder head back on the road for Game 6.

“We gotta make sure he gets his credit, gets his flowers. I'm sure he's not taking tonight and feeling accomplished,” Holmgren added. “We still have a job to get done. We still have to focus on that, and I'm sure that's where his mindset is.”

Jalen Williams' rare take after Thunder's Game 5 win

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams gave credit to his environment for putting him in a position to score a playoff career-high 40 points in Game 5. From the screaming Thunder fans to his teammates and coaches, Williams says it all put him in a position to ascend towards stardom.

“I’m just blessed to be in a situation where everybody wants everybody to succeed. It’s such a rare thing,” Williams said. “I think it’s ever more rare that we’re playing the Pacers, who, just looking on the outside, are kind of that way, too. You see how close-knit they are. But, yeah, I’m just in a really, really good situation. It’s allowed me to grow as a player.”

Williams and the Thunder have an opportunity to secure the franchise's first championship in Game 6 on Thursday.