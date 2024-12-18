The consensus is that winning the NBA Cup can provide a critical confidence boost for a young team that is trying to establish itself as a true juggernaut. But one also cannot underestimate the value of falling just short in the NBA Cup. Although the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Tuesday's final, 97-81, they may have come of age in Las Vegas.

OKC is on a trajectory to greatness, leading the Western Conference with a 20-5 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is once again on the shortlist to be voted MVP. New addition and possible missing link Isaiah Hartenstein is the interior game-changer fans craved last season. Everything is coming together. That painstaking process is not complete, however, as is evidenced by Milwaukee's second-half surge.

Giannis Antetokounmpo overpowered the Thunder on both ends of the floor, punctuating the Bucks' magnificent NBA Cup run with 26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals. Milwaukee as a whole maintained control by suppressing OKC and knocking down timely 3-pointers– Damian Lillard was 5-of-10 from distance and Brook Lopez, Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green each made three treys. There are many lessons to be learned in defeat, though.

“When you lose a game like tonight, it gives you wisdom,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said, per sideline reporter Nick Gallo. “It gives you information on yourselves. As long as we're growing through all those experiences, then we'll gain momentum as the season goes on with a young team and a team that's growing through everything.”

The Thunder have plenty of time to make the necessary adjustments

This team must heed the words of the 2024 Coach of the Year. Oklahoma City has done an effective job at staying grounded during its rise, but struggling in a marquee matchup in the “Entertainment Capital of the World” can further remind the locker room how far it still has to go before it can claim dominance over the rest of the NBA.

Receiving such a wake-up call in December can help the franchise evolve. Without dwelling on their shortcomings, Star duo Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will remember how they combined to shoot 16-of-44 from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein will remember how Giannis Antetokounmpo kept imposing his will inside. And the entire team will remember how it missed numerous open 3-pointers (5-of-32 from downtown).

The Thunder cannot allow their high-profile mistakes to disrupt their flow. After all, they are not even at full strength yet. Growing from failures is essential, though, and can prove indispensable come playoff time. Mark Daigneault will try to ingrain the “wisdom” gained from an overall productive NBA Cup adventure into his squad during the remainder of the season.