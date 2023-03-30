A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

What a night for Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The entire fanbase of the Thunder is rocking after Williams delivered a game-winning putback against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

The miracle bucket from Jalen Williams came off a desperate Josh Giddey shot from the baseline. Fortunately for Giddey and the Thunder, Williams was there to clean up the miss. Williams was just at the right place at the right time. There was still half a second left on the game clock after Williams’ follow-up, but the Pistons had no timeouts left to set up a potential game-winner.

Jalen Williams finished the contest with a game-high 27 points, shooting 11-for-10 from the field with eight rebounds, six assists, and a block in 37 minutes. He was already putting in a lot of work before his heroic basket, but he made sure all his effort won’t go to waste with that spectacular putback everyone would be talking about in Oklahoma City for at least the next few days.

With the win over the Pistons, the Thunder are once again just a game below .500, improving to 38-39 — still good enough for 10th place in the Western Conference. With Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks losing Wednesday to the Philadelphia 76ers plus the Thunder’s win over Detroit, Oklahoma City’s chances of making it to the Play-In Tournament just got even better.

Jalen Williams and the Thunder will take a much-deserved rest this Thursday before resuming action on Friday versus the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are some of the top reactions to Jalen Williams’ game-winner:

Add a game winner in the Thunder’s biggest game of the year to Jalen Williams’ Rookie of the Year resume. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) March 30, 2023

GAME WINNER JALEN WILLIAMS OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER WINNNNNNNNNNNNNN ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️pic.twitter.com/jQGShdqp89 — Oklahoma City Brasil 🇧🇷(38-39) (@oklahoma_br) March 30, 2023

JALEN WILLIAMS JDUB HIM ROOKIE OF THE YEAR — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) March 30, 2023

AND A STAR IS BORN IN JALEN WILLIAMS — ThunderChets (@ThunderChats) March 30, 2023