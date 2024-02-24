On Thursday evening, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers stumbled out of the All-Star break with a tough road loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Thunder largely controlled this one from the first quarter on, and although George and the Clippers threatened to make a run at various points, the game never truly felt in much doubt.
George of course spent two seasons as a member of the Thunder in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and after the game, he was asked if the atmosphere on Thursday was similar to what he remembered hearing from Oklahoma City fans on a nightly basis during his tenure with the franchise.
“Yeah, that's how I remembered it,” said George, per Joe Mussatto of Oklahoman Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “That's what this arena is known for is getting loud and you see the intensity of this crowd. It did bring back memories of being here. It was some fun times, and we've definitely had the arena rocking on a lot of occasions while I was here. This is one of the best home crowds that you can play in front of. They're really about the Thunder.”
Indeed, dating back from the franchise's move from Seattle, the Thunder faithful have established themselves as one of the, if not the most passionate fanbase in the entire NBA landscape. Unfortunately for George and the Clippers, they were on the wrong end of that enthusiasm in Thursday evening's loss.