Atlanta Hawks fans have been counting down the days until point guard Trae Young returns to the lineup from his MCL sprain suffered earlier this season. The Hawks have managed to hold down the fort in his absence, currently sitting just a game out of third place in the Eastern Conference, but the team would still certainly like to have its floor general back in uniform.

On Wednesday, the team announced the latest update on Young's return process.

“The Atlanta Hawks announced today that guard Trae Young has been recalled to the Hawks from the College Park Skyhawks,” reported Hawks PR on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Young would be returning to practice, after which he was given a G League assignment in College Park, and is now back with the team for Wednesday's practice.

Video from Lauren L. Williams of the AJC showed Young shooting around after practice with some of his Hawks teammates.

Hawks Trae Young back at practice today after a long absence and working out with the Skyhawks yesterday. Based on the reaction, looks like Young won the end of practice shooting competition. pic.twitter.com/b8YlSan2jv — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) December 17, 2025

Overall, the Hawks have seen the emergence of Jalen Johnson into a legitimate star player so far this year, and it will be interesting to see how his role adjusts with Young back in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is hoping that players like Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher are able to turn things around after rough offensive starts to the season for both players.

In any case, the Hawks will next take the floor on Thursday evening for a road game against the southeast divisional rival Charlotte Hornets, with tipoff set for 7:00 pm ET.